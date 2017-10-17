Sheriff: Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at school found saf - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at school found safe

Posted: Updated:
Search on Woodland Drive (Oct. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina) Search on Woodland Drive (Oct. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Trinity Allen (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Trinity Allen (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a teenager who did not show up for school on Tuesday was found safe.

Deputies said 13-year-old Trinity Tyshira Allen left her home on Woodland Drive for school but never arrived at Glenview Middle School where she is a seventh grader. She was last seen around 8 a.m. walking on Old Williamston Road.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Sheriff Chad McBride said Allen was located and was home safe.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.