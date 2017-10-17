Sheriff: Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at school found safe

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a teenager who did not show up for school on Tuesday was found safe.

Deputies said 13-year-old Trinity Tyshira Allen left her home on Woodland Drive for school but never arrived at Glenview Middle School where she is a seventh grader. She was last seen around 8 a.m. walking on Old Williamston Road.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Sheriff Chad McBride said Allen was located and was home safe.

