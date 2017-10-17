Deputies searching for Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at school

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who did not show up for school on Tuesday.

Deputies said the 13-year-old left her home on Woodland Drive for school but never arrived. The child's name has not been released.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt and carrying a pink book bag.

Law enforcement said they are searching as a precaution.

