Deputies searching for Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at sc - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for Anderson Co. teen who never arrived at school

Search on Woodland Drive (Oct. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina) Search on Woodland Drive (Oct. 17, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who did not show up for school on Tuesday.

Deputies said the 13-year-old left her home on Woodland Drive for school but never arrived. The child's name has not been released.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt and carrying a pink book bag.

Law enforcement said they are searching as a precaution.

