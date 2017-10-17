Chilly & frosty start, SUNNY again today

Crisp fall air sticks around for a couple more days as a gradual warming trend begins.

A frost advisory remains in effect until 9 AM for a good chunk of western North Carolina, but full sunshine today warms things up nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cool mornings and milder days are ahead for the end of the week as highs return to the 70s. The 70s stick around into the weekend as some cloud cover builds, especially by Sunday.

Another cold front is due into the area early next week, bringing rain and possibly a few thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Beyond that, another push of chilly, fall air is likely!

