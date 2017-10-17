Mountain frost tonight followed by another mild day Wednesday

Crisp Fall air sticks around for a couple more days with chilly, and perhaps frosty in the mountains, at night.

Tonight is one of those nights in western North Carolina where outdoor vegetation, especially the sensitive type, could sustain damage.

That’s why a FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 AM through 9 AM Wednesday as lows bottom out in the middle to upper 30s while the Upstate hits the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be similar to today with near-70 degree highs in the Upstate and middle to upper 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday night might produce a little bit of frost in the mountains again, but after that it should warm up enough to where that won’t be much of an issue.

Daytime highs Thursday through the weekend will be in the lower to middle 70s, and perhaps upper 70s as the sun remains bright.

We’ll add a few more clouds to the picture on Sunday, but it’ll still be dry before a cold front approaches on Monday, which is when our next rain chance will be.