Sunshine brings afternoon warmth, but nights stay cool

Crisp fall air sticks around for a couple more days as a gradual warming trend begins.

Full sunshine today warms the afternoon up nicely into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect a light breeze. Tonight stays clear, and drops into the 40s area-wide.

Cool mornings and milder days are ahead for the end of the week as highs return to the 70s. Those 70s stick around into the weekend as some cloud cover builds, especially by Sunday, but no rain is expected.

A cold front is due into the area early next week, bringing rain and possibly a few thunderstorms from Monday into Tuesday. Beyond that, another push of chilly, fall air is likely!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.