Manager: American flag outside Upstate business shredded, placed under brick

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an act of vandalism at an Upstate business on Monday.

Deputies said they were notified that an American flag flying over The Mini Storage Center on East Blackstock Road had been taken down. A manager at the business said her boyfriend found an American flag shredded and held down with a brick at the front door.

The flag had been ripped apart along the stripes.

The manager said before the incident, the business has received calls from a male individual who said the flag was disrespectful and asked it be taken down. The flag had some wear on it but was not shredded like when they found it, the manager said. The caller did not specify why he considered the flag disrespectful.

She said whoever took it likely knew what they were doing since they were able to lower the flag. She said she is upset someone would disrespectfully shred the flag and leave it on the ground.

The Sheriff's Office filed a report regarding the incident.

