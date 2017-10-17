Deputies: Report of shots fired during Greenville Co. home break-in

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was on scene of a home burglary on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the break-in was reported just before 1 p.m. on East Darby Road. Deputies said initial reports suggested the caller may have shot at the suspect as he came running out of the residence.

A K-9 track was initiated after the suspect fled into the woods and deputies said he was located a short time later. The suspect's identity and potential charges have not yet been released.

Deputies said they were only able to confirm the suspect was not struck by gunfire.

