4 Clemson Tigers names to midseason All-America teams

Congratulations are in order for four Clemson Tigers football players who were just named to midseason All-America teams!

Clemson’s Dorian O’Daniel, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence and Mitch Hyatt made the list released this week by various national outlets. Per the release, the four players are major reasons why Clemson has a 6-1 record and No. 7 national ranking by the Associated Press poll this week.

The release read, in part:

“Bryant and O’Daniel were both named to the first Associated Press Midseason All-America team announced Tuesday. Bryant ranks 10th in the nation in tackles for loss and is 22nd in sacks so far this year. He was the National Defensive Player of the Week by three different outlets when he had four sacks in Clemson’s win over Auburn in the second game of the year. O’Daniel has 51 tackles to lead the Clemson team and has two interception returns for touchdowns. He is tied for second nationally in interception returns for scores and is the first linebacker with two in the same season. He was named National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Virginia Tech. He is the first Clemson defensive player with two defensive touchdowns since 2011.”

Lawrence, Hyatt and Bryant were all named to the Sporting News midseason team, the release continued.

The Tigers’ next battle is with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

MORE NEWS: Nonprofit search and rescue reunites injured puppy with owner on Paris Mountain

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.