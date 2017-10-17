Police: Sex offense caught on camera in Upstate Walmart

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an act of indecent exposure at an Upstate Walmart store.

According to the incident report, police were called to the Walmart on Bypass 25 Northeast shortly before noon on Monday in regards to a sex offense.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they observed live video of 25-year-old Raheem Markevious Lukie, who appeared to be following several women around the store while masturbating.

A store employee told police Lukie had been in the Walmart for some time, performing the act.

Officers said they arrested Lukie in the frozen foods section and seized surveillance video as evidence.

Lukie was charged with indecent exposure and placed on trespass notice.

