Police: 2 arrested on multiple drugs charges in Sylva

Officers with the Sylva Police Department say they arrested a suspect on multiple drugs and weapons charges over the weekend.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Owen Wallace, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with the following:

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (cs)

maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for cs, felony

felony possession of schedule II-amphetamine/cocaine/methamphetamine/phencyclidine

possession of firearm by convicted felon

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

possession of marijuana <1/2 oz, misdemeanor

simple possession of schedule IV cs, misdemeanor

simple possession of schedule IV cs, misdemeanor

simple possession of schedule II cs, misdemeanor

possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana

resist/delay/obstruct public officer discharge duties

possession of stolen goods or property, misdemeanor

Wallace was jailed on a $40,000 secure bond.

Shayla Faye Tull, 19, was also charged in the incident, officers say. Her charges include:

alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence

felony possession of schedule II cs

simple possession of schedule IV cs

simple possession of schedule IV cs

simple possession of schedule II cs

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz

resisting public officer

possession of drug paraphernalia

She is being held on a $10,000 secure bond.

