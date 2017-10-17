Police: 2 arrested on multiple drugs charges in Sylva - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 2 arrested on multiple drugs charges in Sylva

Placed into evidence. (Source: Sylva PD) Placed into evidence. (Source: Sylva PD)
SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officers with the Sylva Police Department say they arrested a suspect on multiple drugs and weapons charges over the weekend.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Robert Owen Wallace, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with the following:

  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance (cs)
  • maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for cs, felony
  • felony possession of schedule II-amphetamine/cocaine/methamphetamine/phencyclidine
  • possession of firearm by convicted felon
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana <1/2 oz, misdemeanor
  • simple possession of schedule IV cs, misdemeanor
  • simple possession of schedule IV cs, misdemeanor
  • simple possession of schedule II cs, misdemeanor
  • possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana
  • resist/delay/obstruct public officer discharge duties
  • possession of stolen goods or property, misdemeanor

Wallace was jailed on a $40,000 secure bond.

Shayla Faye Tull, 19, was also charged in the incident, officers say. Her charges include:

  • alter/steal/destroy criminal evidence
  • felony possession of schedule II cs
  • simple possession of schedule IV cs
  • simple possession of schedule IV cs
  • simple possession of schedule II cs
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz
  • resisting public officer
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

She is being held on a $10,000 secure bond.

