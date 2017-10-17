Pastor Mark Burns issues statement on possible congressional run

Pastor Mark Burns, a televangelist and Anderson native, has issued a statement in response to some urging him to run for office.

Burns, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, has garnered mixed reactions for strong statements on race, religion and politics. He said many South Carolina residents have encouraged him to challenge Sen. Lindsey Graham's bid for reelection.

In a statement, Burns said he is committed to the reelection for Governor Henry McMaster but will be praying over both the U.S. Senate race and statewide offices.

Below is his full statement:

