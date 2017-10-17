Deputies searching for 2 suspects after they say victim shot in - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies searching for 2 suspects after they say victim shot in the leg in Anderson Co.

Scene of shooting in Williamston. (Credit: Tabatha S.) Scene of shooting in Williamston. (Credit: Tabatha S.)
WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An individual was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, per officials.

Deputies say the shooting took place on Joe Black Road across from the Palmetto Trailer Park in Williamston.

Per officials, two people shot the victim and then fled in a vehicle. They say the suspects are known to the agency and they are actively searching for them.

At this time, deputies are working to determine a motive.

No further details were released on the extent of the individual's injuries.

