Former Clemson baseball player dies after injured in ATV crash, per coroner

An ATV accident in the Upstate took the life of a former Clemson baseball pitcher on Tuesday.

Blake Holliday was listed in critical condition at Greenville Health System on October 12 following an ATV accident in Anderson County, the coroner confirmed.

The Anderson County coroner confirmed Holliday had passed away from the injuries sustained in that collision on Tuesday at 2:47 p.m. Per the coroner, Holliday died from head and brain injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Holliday was a top-500 player in the nation, per Perfect Game and the No. 2 righthander in South Carolina, per the Diamond Prospects. Before Clemson, Holliday attended Belton-Honea Path High School where led his team to back-to-back state titles.

Clemson officials confirmed Holliday was no longer on the team after transferring at the end of last season.

No further details were released on the collision.

Stick with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Greenville Co. Councilman charged with assault after attacking bar manager with metal pipe

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.