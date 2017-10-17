Coroner on scene of accident involving pedestrian in front of Costco on Woodruff Rd

The Greenville County coroner responded to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in front of the Costco on Woodruff Road Tuesday night.

The Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville City Fire Department are also on scene. Police say the Greenville Police Department Reconstruction Team responded as well.

Police confirm a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The call came in at 7:57 p.m. They say the victim was a 57-year-old male from out of state.

The man was running down the hill at Costco and ran onto Woodruff road, police said, that's when a black trailblazer hit the man. Captain Gerald Hunt said another vehicle also may have hit the man, but that is still under investigation.

He said they do not know why the man was running down the hill.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene said part of the roadway is blocked.

The Costco is located at 1022 Woodruff Road.

