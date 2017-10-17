Crews on scene of fire at 12-story high rise apartment building - FOX Carolina 21

Crews on scene of fire at 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville

Posted: Updated:
Fire at Aston Park Tower Apartments. (Source: Asheville FD) Fire at Aston Park Tower Apartments. (Source: Asheville FD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department are on scene of an apartment fire in Asheville Tuesday night.

The 3-alarm fire is taking place on the 7th floor of the Aston Park Tower Apartments located on 165 S French Broad Avenue, dispatch says.

The building is being evacuated, they said. Asheville Police are assisting with evacuations.

No injuries have been reported.

The apartment is a 12-story high rise.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.