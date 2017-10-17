Crews on scene of fire at 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville

Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department are on scene of an apartment fire in Asheville Tuesday night.

The 3-alarm fire is taking place on the 7th floor of the Aston Park Tower Apartments located on 165 S French Broad Avenue, dispatch says.

The building is being evacuated, they said. Asheville Police are assisting with evacuations.

No injuries have been reported.

The apartment is a 12-story high rise.

