PD: Upstate teen wanted in connection with series of car break-ins arrested following foot chase

Greenwood Police say a suspect wanted in connection with a series of car break-ins is in custody following a foot chase Tuesday.

Police say just after lunchtime Tuesday, an officer spotted the suspect in the Matthews Mill Village area. The suspect attempted to allude officers but was eventually captured, they said.

The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Craig Alonzo Hawes of Greenwood. He was charged with multiple counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and petit larceny. Hawes could possibly face additional charges as the investigation continues.

He is currently behind bars at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this case.

