Upstate deputy honored for life-saving efforts during Pendleton High football game

An Upstate deputy was honored Tuesday night for coming to the aid of a football coach when he had a heart attack on the sideline of a game in September.

Anderson County Deputy David Elgin was honored for his outstanding dedication, compassion and commitment to public service by the Andiron County Council.

Deputy Elgin was presented with a resolution in his life-saving efforts on the night of the Bulldog's win against Powdersville.

Thank you for your service, Deputy Elgin!

