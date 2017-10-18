Upstate mother pleading for answers after son missing for over 1 year

One Upstate mother is pleading for answers more than a year after her son went missing. Anderson County deputies said 33-year-old Charles Garrett vanished last October, leaving behind two daughters.

"We feel like we need closure, we feel like he is gone," Faye Garrett, Charles Garrett's mother said.

The Upstate mother planted a tree in memory of her missing 33-year-old son.

"The girl he was living with called and she seemed kind of frantic. She was worried about him, and he was supposed to go over to a friends house. Well, he never arrived at the friends house."

His family called him "Darby." Anderson County deputies tell us he was last seen on Capitol Way near Highway 14. Here one minute, gone the next.

"I would post things on Facebook, about her (his daughter,) I would tell him he would be proud because she made the A/B honor roll," Faye Garrett said.



Darby's 7-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents now, playing in and out of a home her own father grew up in.

"She remembers him, and we talk about him and she has things that he gave her, little toys and animals. It's like she clings to him," Garrett said crying.

Now this family is clinging to hope, for any answers about their missing father and son. They are offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who has information about the disappearance of Charles Garrett.

"We would love to be able to lay him to rest, and for justice. We feel like there's someone over there in Anderson that knows what happened that night."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.