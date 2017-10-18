Free drive-thru flu shot clinic offered at Greenville arena Wednesday morning

Bon Secours Health System is hosting a free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Wednesday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The free flu shots will be offered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last.

Officials said people age 18 and up can stop by the VIP parking lot off Church Street to receive a flu shot from the comfort of their cars.

