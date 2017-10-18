New Simpsonville Publix opens Wednesday

Concept art for new shopping center (Courtesy: City of Simpsonville)

The new Publix supermarket in Simpsonville will open for business Wednesday morning.

The Publix at Martin Farms Shopping Center is located at 704 Fairview Road, at the intersection of Harrison Bridge Road.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 a.m., according to a news release

Publix and Hobby Lobby, which opened in July, will anchor the Martin Farms Shopping Center, which was built on the Martin family farm property that was home to former Greenville County Sheriff Bob Martin. Martin served as sheriff from 1957 to 1973. He died in 2011.

The new store is replacing the former Publix store in the Fairview Market shopping center, which closed permanently Tuesday evening.

