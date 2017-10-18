Salvation Army looking to hire Red Kettle bell ringers in Spartanburg, Union

A patron drops some change into a Salvation Army kettle outside an Upstate store.

The Salvation Army offices in Spartanburg and Union are hosting a hiring event Wednesday for people interested in being Red Kettle bell ringers this holiday season.

A spokesperson for the organization said they are looking to hire people who want to earn extra money and support a great cause.

"The Red Kettle campaign helps the mission of The Salvation Army year-round and the money raised in Spartanburg and Union stays in their respective communities,” stated Salvation Army Lt. Howard Tate in a news release.

The Spartanburg hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Administrative Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Blvd.

The Union event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at 215 South Mountain Street.

Full and part-time positions are available.

The Salvation Army said families can also continue to register for the Angel Tree program. through October 31. This program helps families in need provide Christmas gifts to children up to age 12. Spartanburg families can call 864-576-6670, ext. 101 and Union families can call 864-427-9622 for more Angel Tree information.

