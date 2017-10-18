Brush fire destroys Spartanburg Co. mobile home

The smoldering remains of the home on Methodist Drive (FOX Carolina/ October 18, 2017)

The Una Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Spartanburg County early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at a home on Methodist Drive, according to emergency dispatchers.

By 5 a.m., the fire had leveled the home and only some sheets of metal siding remained standing.

The fire began as a brush fire which spread to the mobile home, according to firefighters at the scene.

No one lives at the home but power was running to it, firefighters said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

