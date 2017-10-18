Upstate elementary school garden yields largest sweet potato in SC history

Nurse Hendrix holding the record potato in front of the school’s garden while being cheered on by C-FG students. (Source: School district)

Students and staff at Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary in Spartanburg County have set a new agricultural record in South Carolina.

Spartanburg District 2 Schools said a giant sweet potato harvested from the school garden is the largest ever recorded in the state.

School Nurse Carolyn Hendrix dug the 12.45-pound potato out of the ground last week and school district officials said Clemson University County Extension Agent Andy Rollins came to the school to confirm the weight and that the potato was indeed one for the record books.

“Really it is amazing,” Rollins stated in a news release. “I’ve judged the State Fair. I’ve judged the fair in Sumter. And I’ve judge the fair here. It’s really incredible to have that size of a potato.”

Rollins added that South Carolina does not keep official records on sweet potatoes, but he could not find any evidence of one this big ever being grown in the Palmetto State.

