Greenville lands near top of ' Conde' Nast Traveler' list of 'Best Small Cities'

Two South Carolina cities topped the Conde’ Nast Traveler’s list of “The Best Small Cities in the US.”

Charleston topped the list at number one.

The travel magazine called Charleston one of the country’s most charming cities, citing its cobblestone streets, gardens, and vibrantly painted homes.

Greenville was ranked number 3.

The magazine calls Greenville an “up-and-coming food lover’s town” and listed several popular eateries.

Asheville also made the list at number 14, being honored as a “microbrewery destination.”

