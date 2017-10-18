Troopers: Driver injured in Oct. 12 crash has died

Troopers said a driver injured in an October 12 crash in Anderson County has died.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Major Road near Honea Path.

A 2017 Honda SUV ran off the road and hit a ditch. Trooper said the driver was ejected in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital and has since died, troopers said.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s name.

MORE NEWS: Upstate elementary school garden yields largest sweet potato in SC history

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.