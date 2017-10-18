Ruthie Dean to undergo another surgery Wednesday

An Upstate teen went back to the operating room Wednesday as surgeons worked to remove a malignant tumor.

Ruthie Dean, 13, first had surgery to remove a brain tumor in late September.

Her Grandfather, Rick Morris, said the tumor that was removed in the original surgery was determined to be Grade 4 Glioblastoma. He said Ruthie will have to undergo more extensive surgery on Tuesday and then chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Below is what Morris posted on Facebook just after 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Ruthie was just taken to radiology for her pre-op MRI. From there she will go to the surgical suite. Today’s surgery is to try to remove as much of the malignancy as possible. What was thought to be post operative changes was confirmed as cancer. We trust God implicitly, no hesitation, no wavering. He is all that He says He is. Thank all of you for praying, please don’t stop. Whatever the outcome, HE IS GOOD! Through all of this, Ruthie continues to smile and her sense of humor is sharp. She is more concerned about so many others who are experiencing difficulties and trials. I will try to send updates as I can. Forgive me for presuming on our relationship as friends, colleagues and acquaintances, but as brothers and sisters in Christ, we are called to bare one another’s burdens. Know I pray for every request that reaches me on your behalf. That is what family does.

PREVIOUSLY: Upstate middle schooler to undergo chemo, radiation and more surgery after brain tumor removed

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.