Boo in the Zoo returns Friday

Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
The solicitor’s office said a judge has sentenced a Spartanburg teen to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting two people during a botched robbery.More >
The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an act of indecent exposure at an Upstate Walmart store.More >
One Upstate mother is pleading for answers more than a year after her son went missing. Anderson County deputies said 33-year-old Charles Garrett vanished last October, leaving behind two daughters.More >
Long range forecasting is inherently flawed and is not easy to execute, but that being said, we can see trends and give you an overall idea of what to expect. Here’s what we are looking at toward the fall and winter of 2017-2018. La Nina is expected to develop this winter. La Nina is the opposite of El Nino, as it brings cooler than normal waters to the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That translates to a less active storm pattern for us, along with a “warmer” winter, but...More >
A lawsuit filed in Greenville County on Monday accuses Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis of sexual harassment, sexual assault and violations of Civil Rights.More >
An individual was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, per officials.More >
A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.More >
An ATV accident in the Upstate took the life of a former Clemson baseball pitcher on Tuesday.More >
The new Publix at the coroner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >
Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded an area of Greer early Tuesday after Greenville County deputies said the suspect in an earlier shooting stole a pump truck from a sanitation company on Poplar Drive Extension and then led deputies on a chase.More >
Protesters are gathered outside the Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport ahead of President Trump's visit to support Gov. Henry McMaster during his campaign rally Monday evening.More >
Joe Gagnon visits some of the Upstate's most frightening haunted attractions during Haunted House Week on The Morning News (Oct. 16 - 20)More >
The NAACP hosted a convention in Greenville on Saturday and Sunday with presentations from members all over the country.More >
Black Lives Matters hosted a unity event in Gaffney on Saturday.More >
The "Steps for Drake" 5K took place on Saturday in Spartanburg to raise awareness for children with a rare disorder called NKH, which is an autosomal recessive disorder of glycine metabolism.More >
