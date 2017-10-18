Boo in the Zoo returns Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Boo in the Zoo returns Friday

Boo in the Zoo (Source: city of Greenville) Boo in the Zoo (Source: city of Greenville)
Boo in the Zoo returns to the Greenville Zoo on Friday for another year of not-so-spooky Halloween fun.

City of Greenville officials said the annual event will feature more than 20 trick-or-treat stations, character photo opportunities, an extinct species graveyard, and the Not-Very-Scary House.

Families can enjoy Boo at the Zoo on October 20 – 22 and October 27 – 29.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults and $8 for kids. Admission for Boo Babies, ages 2 and under, is free.

