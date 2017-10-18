Metromont announces Greenville Co. expansion, plan to create 100 new jobs

Metromont Corporation announced Wednesday plans to expand its Greenville County plant and create an additional 100 jobs over the next five years, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Metromont said it manufactures precast concrete materials used to build schools, office buildings, parking decks, industrial plants, and stadiums.

Metromont will invest $8.8 million to renovate and expand its plant located at 2802 White Horse Road in Greenville. The expansion will include new concrete operations and an engineering facility.

Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, and interested applicants should visit the company's careers page online.

