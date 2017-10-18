Deputies: Trooper cited in crash that killed elderly Spartanburg Co. woman

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said its Traffic Division has completed an investigation into a fatal crash involving a state trooper and have issued the trooper a citation.

Deputies said Wednesday that Trooper Christopher J. Nicholls was charged with driving too fast for conditions in the August 21 crash intersection of Springfield Rd. and Asheville Highway.

88-year-old Marianne Eubanks of Inman died at the hospital on August 22, the coroner said.

Incident reports state the trooper was traveling at about 61 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone before the crash. At the time of impact, he was traveling about 42 miles per hour. The excessive speed was determined to be one of the contributing factors in the crash.

Deputies said their investigation revealed that the actions of both drivers contributed to the accident.

