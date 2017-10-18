Bond denied for 62-year-old accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old child

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a 62-year-old man is charged in connection with the sexual abuse of a young child.

Deputies said an investigation was launched in April after they were made aware of possible inappropriate contact between Larry Ricky Ramey of Salem and a a 9-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, in November 2016, Ramey is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and forcing her to touch him. Investigators said they had probable cause based on evidence collected to charge Ramey with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was denied bond Tuesday and a circuit court judge will set bond at a later date.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

