FBI: 84 children, as young as 3 months old, rescued in national human trafficking crackdown

The FBI said Wednesday that 84 children were freed and 120 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a national crackdown operation over a four-day period. The youngest victim was just 3 months old.

The FBI said Operation Cross Country XI ran from October 12 to 15 out of 55 FBI field offices and involved 78 state and local task forces.

The FBI said its Columbia, SC field office worked with law enforcement agencies in Columbia and Myrtle Beach to carry out operations there.

During Operation Cross Country XI, FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, on street corners and via online websites.

FBI agents said the youngest victim recovered during the operation was 3 months old, and the average age for victims recovered during the operation was 15.

The baby was recovered on October 13 in Colorado. Agents said the 3-month-old and a 5-year-old child were involved. The accused trafficker, a friend of the children's family, offered an undercover officer the chance to have sex with the children for $600.

The children found during the operation are being assisted by state protective services and the FBI’s Victim Services Division. The children are receiving medical and mental health counseling and placement as needed.

The FBI said child sex trafficking is happening in every community across America and agents are working diligently to combat it.

