Gradual warming expected over the next few days while nights stay cool

Temperatures climb over the next few days as nights stay cool, but a much bigger cooldown and rain chance arrives next week.

Tonight will remain chilly with lows in the upper 30s in the mountains with patchy frost in sheltered areas while the Upstate bottoms out in the middle 40s.

Thursday will bring a decent temperature bump into the lower and middle 70s area-wide under a mostly sunny sky. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer as some folks in the Upstate make a run at 80 degrees while the mountains see highs in the middle 70s.

Another nice thing about those couple days is that it won’t be as cold at night.

Clouds will gradually move in on Sunday ahead of our next good rain chance Monday into Tuesday, which will usher in an even bigger cooldown from Tuesday into Wednesday.

High temperatures by Wednesday will likely only be in the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the Upstate.

