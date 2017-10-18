Gradual warming over the next few days, though nights stay cool

Temperatures climb over the next few days as nights stay cool, but a much bigger cool-down and rain chance arrive next week.

Today will be a warmer day with full sunshine helping temperatures climb into the lower 70s with a calm wind. Tonight stays cool in the 40s.

Friday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s, which then keeps the overnight slightly more mild in the 40s to lower 50s.

The weekend will bring consistently nice weather with highs in the 70s, but Sunday could see a bit more widespread cloud cover. No rain is expected, and clouds will stay spotty until late.

A strong cold front arrives early next week, bringing a good chance of showers and storms. At this time, it's too early to tell whether the best chance of rain will occur Monday or Tuesday...so stay tuned!

Following this front, MUCH colder air will arrive by Wednesday and there's still a small chance it could squeeze out a few snowflakes in the high mountains near the TN/NC line.

