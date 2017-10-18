Teen admits to DUI in crash killing 2 high schoolers in Gaffney

The Solicitor's Office confirmed Wednesday a teen has pleaded guilty for his involvement in a DUI crash killing two Gaffney high school students.

On Feb. 5, 2016, troopers said 19-year-old Rhett Boheler was driving a Ford Explorer when it ran off the side of the road on SC-211, striking a tree and a fence.

Passengers 17-year-old Dominick Galosi and 18-year-old Shemar Byers were killed in the crash. An 18-year-old female passenger was also injured.

Both Galosi and Byers were Gaffney High School students.

Troopers said Boheler had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Boheler pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The teen's sentenced has been deferred.

