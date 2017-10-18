SCDOT announces Ashmore Bridge Rd. closure in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ashmore Bridge Rd. in Greenville County for maintenance repairs. The repairs began Wednesday and are estimated to take two weeks, SCDOT said.

A detour route has been put in place at Fork Shoals Rd., Conestee Rd. and West Butler Rd., the department said.

The SCDOT is advising the public to use caution when driving through work zones.

Anyone with questions about the repairs or the detour can contact the department at 864-241-1010.

