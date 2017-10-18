Police release sketch of Spartanburg armed robbery suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Police release sketch of Spartanburg armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Composite sketch of armed robbery suspect (Source: Spartanburg PD) Composite sketch of armed robbery suspect (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Oct. 12, officers said a male suspect entered a business at 115 Southport Road and demanded possessions from a victim. According to the incident report, the suspect was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim's face.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

MORE NEWS: FBI: 84 children, as young as 3 months old, rescued in national human trafficking crackdown

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.