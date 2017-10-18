Police release sketch of Spartanburg armed robbery suspect

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Oct. 12, officers said a male suspect entered a business at 115 Southport Road and demanded possessions from a victim. According to the incident report, the suspect was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim's face.

A K-9 team attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

