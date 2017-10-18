City of Greenville uses new product to preserve recently repaved - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville uses new product to preserve recently repaved roads

Road without preservation treatment (left), road with the treatment (right). (Source: Golden Bear Tricor Refining/City of Greenville). Road without preservation treatment (left), road with the treatment (right). (Source: Golden Bear Tricor Refining/City of Greenville).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Greenville announced a new preservation product will be applied to recently repaved streets. According to the city, the product only takes 15 minutes to apply, but traffic has to be kept off the surface for an hour or two. 

The city said residents on the affected streets will have constant access to their driveways, but cars cannot be parked on the street after 7:30 A.M. 

According to the city, Greenville will be the first agency in the state to use this specific preservation method. The product will be used on South Main Street. 

This preservation method increases the longevity of the roads and improves air quality, the city said. 

To read the complete preservation schedule, visit the city's website

