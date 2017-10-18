Coolest air to date set to move in next week, and that COULD mean high elevation snow

It's that time of the year when we experience more and more cold snaps that lead us to think that SNOW can't be that far away! Those cold snaps are caused by passing cold fronts, which also usually bring rain on the southern warmer side of it.

But, if there's a big enough push of cold air behind it, areas like the ridge tops of the Appalachian Mountains along the NC/TN border could experience snow showers as the air is typically coldest the higher up you get.

Next week presents one of these set-ups where a strong cold front will bring rain to the entire area Monday into Tuesday, followed by some of our coldest air to date moving in on Wednesday. High temperatures in the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the Upstate is what that's looking like right now. That much is a pretty safe bet at this point.

The big question is will moisture linger long enough and at the right time to where it COULD form snow showers along the Tennessee border?

Tuesday afternoon model runs indicate that upper level temperatures COULD be cold enough to where some of those levels might be below freezing by next Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

The blue line you see on the attached images is the "5400 meter line" which measures upper level atmospheric thickness and is just one of the metrics we use to forecast snow this far out.

Temperatures at the surface also need to be near or below freezing for snow to at least stick, so it might be a stretch at this point to say that very many folks will see the white stuff.

At this point it looks like it would only be a select few people along the NC/TN border that could, but it is also important to note that it is still VERY early in the forecast, so a lot of changes could still happen between now and then.

