Some of the best Four Legged Friends come in small packages! This week I am featuring Jonah from Oconee Humane Society! What a cutie!

Here is what Angel Newman had to say about this sweet pup:

He's a 3-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix.

What a striking coat and personality to match. This little boy has a big dog attitude balanced with gigantic loving heart. He loves to play with toys or sit on your lap. The bottom line is Jonah wants to be a full part of his person's life. What a sweet boy who would make a great family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Jonah just head to Oconee Humane Society at 1925 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca.