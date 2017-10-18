Jonah - FOX Carolina 21

Jonah

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Some of the best Four Legged Friends come in small packages! This week I am featuring Jonah from Oconee Humane Society! What a cutie!

Here is what Angel Newman had to say about this sweet pup: 

He's a 3-year-old Jack Russell/Chihuahua mix.  

What a striking coat and personality to match.  This little boy has a big dog attitude balanced with gigantic loving heart.  He loves to play with toys or sit on your lap.  The bottom line is Jonah wants to be a full part of his person's life.  What a sweet boy who would make a great family pet. 

If you are interested in adopting Jonah just head to Oconee Humane Society at 1925 Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca.

