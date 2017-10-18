Official: Severed phone line interrupting 911 service in Cullowh - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Severed phone line interrupting 911 service in Cullowhee area

CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Jackson County Emergency Management officials said residents in the Cullowhee area trying to call 911 on a cellphone may experience problems.

A phone line was severed and is interrupting service for Wayehutta Road and Watson Branch Road. The problem is expected to be repaired by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Residents who have an emergency are encouraged to go to the emergency call box outside the Hunter Library on Buzzard's Roost at Central Drive.

