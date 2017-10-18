Official: Severed phone line interrupting 911 service in Cullowhee area

Jackson County Emergency Management officials said residents in the Cullowhee area trying to call 911 on a cellphone may experience problems.

A phone line was severed and is interrupting service for Wayehutta Road and Watson Branch Road. The problem is expected to be repaired by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Residents who have an emergency are encouraged to go to the emergency call box outside the Hunter Library on Buzzard's Roost at Central Drive.

MORE NEWS: FBI: 84 children, as young as 3 months old, rescued in national human trafficking crackdown

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?