Solicitor: Upstate 'career criminal' convicted of trafficking over 100 grams of meth

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man is facing prison time after he was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine.

Cole Brooks Gray, 35, was arrested in November 2016 after deputies said he ran a stop sign in a stolen 1995 Chevy C1500. Authorities initiated a traffic stop but Gray fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

Gray was finally apprehended after deputies barricaded a road and deployed stop sticks. During the chase, Gray threw a bag containing 109 grams of methamphetamine out the window. Another bag of meth was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

A jury found Gray guilty of trafficking meth, receiving stolen goods and failure to stop for blue lights. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

“Cole Gray is a career criminal who put our community in danger not only by trafficking methamphetamine, but by completely disregarding public safety

during a lengthy and dangerous chase with law enforcement. Thanks to the hard work of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office he is off the streets and

will no longer threaten the health and safety of the citizens of Anderson County,” said Solicitor David Wagner. “Mr. Gray has 25 years in jail to consider how he wants to become a productive member of society.”

