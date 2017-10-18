Statutory sex offense investigation leads to arrest of NC Food Lion exec

The Hendersonville Police Department said a man was arrested on a conspiracy to commit a first-degree statutory sex offense. Officers said 54 year-old Paul Robert Lacroix of Concord was arrested on Wednesday.

According to officers, Lacroix was arrested after an investigation by the Hendersonville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The arrest was part of an ongoing effort by the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, officers said.

Police said Lacroix is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a secured bond.

A spokesperson for Food Lion confirmed Lacroix was employed as the Vice President of Pricing for the company.

Below is the company's statement:

Food Lion was recently made aware of the situation involving Paul LaCroix today. He was suspended immediately from the organization, pending further investigation.

