New tool helps find treatment for alcohol addiction

Alcohol addiction impacts more than 15 million adults in the U.S. and for some, finding treatment options can be a struggle. Now, there's a new online tool that connects people with help, and it's a one stop shop.

It's called the Alcohol Treatment Navigator, and it's designed by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Lori Ducharme is with the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. "Often times people think their only options are either Alcoholics Anonymous or some other mutual help group or a long-term residential rehab program and sometimes people either don't want or don't need those options. So what we've done in the Navigator is show you all the other options in between."

Those we spoke with in Greenville told us a tool like that is welcome for those who have struggled with addiction, and with finding help.

Adam Brickner is the Executive Director of the Phoenix Center in Greenville, and said only about 10 percent of those in need of help for addictions actually seek it out, so making sure that information is easily accessible is crucial.

"It's really imperative that wherever they turn they find the information they're looking for, and that they find the avenue they need to get the services they're looking for," Brickner said.

Just to give you an idea of the scope of what's offered on the Navigator, you have the option of looking through 100,000 therapists, 5,000 accredited treatment programs and 4,000 addiction doctors. Just type in your zip code, and the programs closest to you will pop up. You can get to the navigator link here.

