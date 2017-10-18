Former FOX Carolina employee talks #MeToo campaign, surviving sexual assault in college

Alyssa Milano started the social media campaign with the first #MeToo post on Monday, October 15 (Source: Twitter).

Heather Long, a former FOX Carolina employee, shared her story of surviving sexual assault in college and what she thinks of the #MeToo campaign (FOX Carolina: 10/18/17).

Heather Long was an incoming sophomore in college when a night out with friends ended in a boy she had just met, raping her.

"I had one drink and everything was kind of blurry from there. He assaulted me in his bedroom and I remember during the assault I tried to call friends, I tried to get to my friends," said Long.

It happened in the summer of 2011.

"Six years later there are still memories that come up, I still feel ashamed, I still feel embarrassed. I feel dirty but I realize I can't possibly be the only one," said Long.

Long, a former FOX Carolina employee, said that's why she chose to share her story in a blog post back in February 2016.

"You know working at FOX, hearing other people's stories and you know reading all these incident reports it was kind of like I'm not alone," said Long.

She is now among the many women sharing in the social media movement, #MeToo. Celebrities and women all over the nation are using it to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

"Seeing this many women coming out with their stories and sharing as little or as much as they want to about, is it incredibly empowering," said Shauna Galloway-Williams, Executive Director of Julie Valentine Center.

The Julie Valentine Center is an organization that provides free and confidential services to sexual assault and child abuse survivors and their families.

Galloway-Williams said the "Me Too" movement is inspiring and she hopes it's not pressuring those who aren't ready to share, but encouraging those who want to.

"Our message has been we support you whether you share your story or not. But this is an opportunity to find your voice to share your story if you are ready," said Galloway-Williams.

Long also fully supports the movement but understands why some may be reluctant to post "Me Too."

"Especially in a social media platform like Facebook you have people in there who may be friends, relatives, your mom, your grandmother," said Long.

When Long's assault happened, her mother was there within hours after and she told her family soon after the assault.

Long hopes those that are still nervous about speaking out, find their voice for this movement.

"Even if you don't believe it, even if someone took your voice away from you, you still have it, you still have the ability to change perception, you are a force to be reckoned with because you survived," said Long.

The Julie Valentine Center is always available through it's 24 hour crisis hotline: 864-467-3633.

