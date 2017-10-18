Police: 17-year-old arrested after car break-ins, chase, assault - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 17-year-old arrested after car break-ins, chase, assault

Posted: Updated:
Craig Hawes (Source: Greenwood PD) Craig Hawes (Source: Greenwood PD)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood Police Department said a teenager is facing numerous charges after a string of crimes in the city.

Craig Alonzo Hawes, 17, was arrested on Tuesday after police said they approached him and he fled on foot. After a foot pursuit between homes in the area of Edgefield Street, police said they apprehended him near Truett Avenue.

Hawes had 17 outstanding arrest warrants, according to the incident report.

He was charged in connection with a third-degree assault and battery on Aug. 13. Police said Hawes became mad at a woman because another male was calling her, so he punched her in the back of the head and in the face. He fled the scene.

Police also said Hawes was connected to a string of vehicle break-ins on Sep. 26 and 27.

The incident reports that that police were called to car break-ins on Mistletoe Way and Yucca Court. Officers said items stolen included a wallet with $2,100, credit cards and a Glock 17 9mm pistol.

MORE NEWS: FBI: 84 children, as young as 3 months old, rescued in national human trafficking crackdown

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.