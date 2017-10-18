Police: 17-year-old arrested after car break-ins, chase, assault

The Greenwood Police Department said a teenager is facing numerous charges after a string of crimes in the city.

Craig Alonzo Hawes, 17, was arrested on Tuesday after police said they approached him and he fled on foot. After a foot pursuit between homes in the area of Edgefield Street, police said they apprehended him near Truett Avenue.

Hawes had 17 outstanding arrest warrants, according to the incident report.

He was charged in connection with a third-degree assault and battery on Aug. 13. Police said Hawes became mad at a woman because another male was calling her, so he punched her in the back of the head and in the face. He fled the scene.

Police also said Hawes was connected to a string of vehicle break-ins on Sep. 26 and 27.

The incident reports that that police were called to car break-ins on Mistletoe Way and Yucca Court. Officers said items stolen included a wallet with $2,100, credit cards and a Glock 17 9mm pistol.

