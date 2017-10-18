Solicitor: Duncan man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug sales

The Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office said a Duncan man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for selling crack cocaine to an undercover informant. The solicitor's office said Rusty A. Jones, 27, was found guilty of third-offense distribution of crack cocaine during his trial.

Jones will serve 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for release, the office said.

According to the solicitor's office, Jones has a prior criminal record that includes convictions for crack cocaine, common law robbery, malicious injury to personal property, obstruction of justice, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, and child endangerment.

Jones still faces charges of attempted murder and obstruction of justice, the solicitor's office said.

