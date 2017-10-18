Greenwood Co. deputies searching for runaway teen

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 16-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

Deputies said Aaliyah Maxine Huizenga was last seen near Glenridge Circle.

He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 864-942-8632.

