Only On FOX: Upstate man spends nearly a year in jail, charges dropped

Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
The FBI said Wednesday that 84 children were freed and 120 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a national crackdown operation over a four-day period.More >
The FBI said Wednesday that 84 children were freed and 120 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a national crackdown operation over a four-day period.More >
The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an act of indecent exposure at an Upstate Walmart store.More >
The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an act of indecent exposure at an Upstate Walmart store.More >
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >
Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a door latch problem that could allow the door to open while the truck is moving.More >
Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a door latch problem that could allow the door to open while the truck is moving.More >
An ATV accident in the Upstate took the life of a former Clemson baseball pitcher on Tuesday.More >
An ATV accident in the Upstate took the life of a former Clemson baseball pitcher on Tuesday.More >
The solicitor’s office said a judge has sentenced a Spartanburg teen to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting two people during a botched robbery.More >
The solicitor’s office said a judge has sentenced a Spartanburg teen to 15 years in prison after he admitted to shooting two people during a botched robbery.More >
Long range forecasting is inherently flawed and is not easy to execute, but that being said, we can see trends and give you an overall idea of what to expect. Here’s what we are looking at toward the fall and winter of 2017-2018. La Nina is expected to develop this winter. La Nina is the opposite of El Nino, as it brings cooler than normal waters to the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That translates to a less active storm pattern for us, along with a “warmer” winter, but...More >
Long range forecasting is inherently flawed and is not easy to execute, but that being said, we can see trends and give you an overall idea of what to expect. Here’s what we are looking at toward the fall and winter of 2017-2018. La Nina is expected to develop this winter. La Nina is the opposite of El Nino, as it brings cooler than normal waters to the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That translates to a less active storm pattern for us, along with a “warmer” winter, but...More >
NFL Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell visits Greenwood HS football team. (10/18/17)More >
NFL Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell visits Greenwood HS football team. (10/18/17)More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a home in South Carolina in 2017.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a home in South Carolina in 2017.More >
Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg grew a 12.45 pound sweet potato, the largest in SC history.More >
Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg grew a 12.45 pound sweet potato, the largest in SC history.More >
The new Publix at the corner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
The new Publix at the corner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >