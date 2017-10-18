Attorneys explain legal complications in case of Upstate teen struck by car

FOX Carolina looks into why no charges filed in case of Upstate boy who was struck by car

Friends and family welcomed Devin Dickey home yesterday with homemade cards and words of encouragement. The 7-year-old hid his face behind sunglasses as he was wheeled in.

"My son has to live with the fact that he feels like he's ugly now," said Mother Danielle Wilson.

A long road to recovery still ahead, the family said Devin has broken ribs, a crushed pelvis and fluids in his brain. Both his mother and father said they will hold him a little closer from now on.

"I'm going to go up there and see him now,” said his father. “I’ll just hold him and tell him I love him."

As the neighborhood kids root for Devin’s recovery, questions begin to surface. The details are hazy on what exactly happened Friday night.

"Because of that, there's going to be some inability to analyze the case as fully as we'd like," said Criminal Attorney Zach Ellis.

Ellis looked over the incident report provided by Spartanburg County deputies. That report said the incident started with a dispute between neighbors, involving the driver of the vehicle and the family of the boy.

Ellis said legally the problem is they both have conflicting reports of what happened. Both parties stating there was some violence, but they have different accounts of who struck who.

"The officer might not know who was striking whom,” Ellis said. “It also could be possible that he thinks it's mutual combat in which case charges might not be filed."

Ellis said a deputy or a judge would have to find probable cause exists before they could issue a warrant or arrest someone on battery or assault charges. Attorneys say things get even trickier when the vehicle and the child come into play.

“More than likely for charges someone would have to prove that the driver knew the child was there and intentionally left the scene after the strike,” said Attorney Hunter Morris.

The family argued this was a hit and run situation, but troopers disagree.

The report states the driver left the private property and did contact authorities by driving to the Campobello Police Department.

"Highway Patrol wouldn't have jurisdiction to issue a ticket in that instance unless you had something like drinking and driving or reckless driving,” said Morris. “My understanding is in this case, those two weren't alleged."

