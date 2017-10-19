Former NFL stars visit Greenwood HS

It was initially a sports hydration drink that brought former Penn State teammates and NFL stars Franco Harris and Lydell Mitchell to Greenwood High School Wednesday afternoon.

"Greenwood Dirty Eagles. So we now have Eagleade,” said Franco.

The duo played alongside Greenwood High Football Coach Eric Bass at Penn State, who asked the men to give his young players more than just something to drink. He also asked them to share some life lessons learned through taking their game to the next level.

"He opened our eyes and showed where we need to be...what we need to do to get where we have to be,” said Senior wide receiver Sam Pinckney. “Obviously the majority of us want to make it professionally."

Mitchell relayed the importance of being a good teammate.

"When we're on that field together, we're one,” said Mitchell. “We're out there working together."

Pinckney says the speech by both men further cemented the bond of brotherhood.

"They're my boys. I grew up with them. We work, and grind with each other,” explained Pinckney. “Hard work and sweat pays off."

Harris says it’s that same football brotherhood that led them to Greenwood. He hopes the few minutes he spent with players will help inspire them to be successful players and men.

"Football is still basically football,” said Harris. “A lot of us go through the same trials and errors and challenges. I don't think those will ever change."

