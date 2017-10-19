Former NFL stars visit Greenwood HS

A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
A Cherokee County teacher who asked students to leave her class because they were wearing pro-Donald Trump shirts has resigned.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
Wearing dark sunglasses to hide her tears, Brenda Williams is saddened, but not surprised that her daughter is now charged with murder.More >
An Upstate man was sentenced in court to 50 years behind bars on Wednesday.More >
An Upstate man was sentenced in court to 50 years behind bars on Wednesday.More >
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >
The FBI said Wednesday that 84 children were freed and 120 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a national crackdown operation over a four-day period.More >
The FBI said Wednesday that 84 children were freed and 120 human trafficking suspects were arrested in a national crackdown operation over a four-day period.More >
A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.More >
A Pennsylvania man who dreamed his wife was cheating on him and then woke up and tried to strangle her has been sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.More >
A bench-clearing fight between C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire last Friday has now forced the Hornets to forfeit their region contest this week.More >
A bench-clearing fight between C.A. Johnson and Eau Claire last Friday has now forced the Hornets to forfeit their region contest this week.More >
Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a door latch problem that could allow the door to open while the truck is moving.More >
Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a door latch problem that could allow the door to open while the truck is moving.More >
Disturbing new details about the New Orleans father who police say confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter. We want to warn you the information you're about to read is extremely disturbing and graphic.More >
Disturbing new details about the New Orleans father who police say confessed to killing his 18-month-old daughter. We want to warn you the information you're about to read is extremely disturbing and graphic.More >
NFL Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell visits Greenwood HS football team. (10/18/17)More >
NFL Hall of Famer Lydell Mitchell visits Greenwood HS football team. (10/18/17)More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a home in South Carolina in 2017.More >
Niche.com released a list of the top places to buy a home in South Carolina in 2017.More >
Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg grew a 12.45 pound sweet potato, the largest in SC history.More >
Carlisle-Foster's Grove Elementary School in Spartanburg grew a 12.45 pound sweet potato, the largest in SC history.More >
The new Publix at the corner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
The new Publix at the corner of Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads opened Wednesday October 18, 2017.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
Fire crews, police and Red Cross volunteers responded to a fire at a 12-story high rise apartment building in Asheville Tuesday evening.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >
The Clemson Tigers football team partnered with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for a community service project that included food distribution and packing food for 300 Upstate families.More >